ROME, Sept 13 Italy's government will start talks in the next few days on more measures to stimulate economic growth and reduce the country's massive debt, a senior Treasury official said on Tuesday.

"The first big question is growth...that is an issue on the agenda," Treasury under-secretary Alberto Giorgetti told reporters.

He added that measures to significantly reduce public debt would also be discussed.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; editing by Barry Moody)