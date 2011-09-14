* Confidence vote at 1200 GMT, austerity approval 1800 GMT
* Markets batter Italy, austerity implementation in focus
* Further measures possible after austerity package passes
By James Mackenzie
ROME, Sept 14 Italy's lower house of parliament
is expected to approve the centre-right government's much
revised austerity plan on Wednesday as Rome struggles to stem a
financial market crisis now threatening the entire euro zone.
The 54 billion euro ($73.80 billion) mix of tax hikes and
spending cuts aimed at balancing the budget by 2013 was agreed
under heavy pressure from the European Central Bank which has
demanded tough action from Italy to cut its massive public debt.
To speed approval, Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's
government has tabled a confidence motion which would force it
to resign if it lost. An initial vote was scheduled for around
1200 GMT ahead of final approval at around 1800 GMT.
The centre-right government's majority in the
lower house should ensure the package passes without problem,
despite weeks of bickering among allies over contents of the
package.
The focus then shifts to whether a weak and scandal-plagued
government can push through promised reforms to stem a crisis
that has driven Italy's borrowing costs to nearly unmanageable
levels and brought it close to financial meltdown.
"Now the key is determination and implementation of the
measures," International Monetary Fund Managing Director
Christine Lagarde told La Stampa daily on the austerity plan.
"It's the only way to convince markets and other partner
countries of the seriousness of the initiatives taken on."
Markets made nervous by the continuing problems in Greece
have turned on Italy with a vengeance over the past two months,
hammering bonds and banking stocks amid doubts about its economy
and the sustainability of a 1.9 trillion euro debt mountain.
An auction of long-term bonds on Tuesday saw 6.49 billion
euros of securities sold but forced the Italian Treasury to
offer record interest on 5 year paper.
Only the ECB intervention has held back market pressure but
the steady rise in yields over the past week, almost to where
they were when the central bank began its bond buying, shows how
much sentiment has turned against Italy.
Yields on Italy's 10 year bonds stood at 5.7 percent on
Wednesday, not far off levels of just over 6 percent seen before
the ECB intervention while the spread over benchmark German debt
edged close to 400 basis points.
Milan's blue-chip stock index fell 1 percent in
early trading.
DEBT CRISIS
Too big to bail out in the way smaller countries like Greece
and Ireland have been, Italy, the euro zone's third largest
economy, has the potential to trigger a breakdown that could
tear the single currency apart.
Plagued by sex scandals, Berlusconi's previous boast of
having kept Italy out of the debt crisis has been destroyed by
the turmoil of the past months and there have been growing calls
for him to step down.
His fractious coalition fought over the austerity package
for weeks, chopping and changing the plan four times before the
final version was agreed in the face of opposition to central
parts of the plan by Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti.
Along with a public debt burden that is second only to
Greece in the euro zone at 120 percent of gross domestic
product, Italy has one of the world's most sluggish economies,
making long-term debt reduction almost impossible.
Italian officials have already said that further measures
could be introduced once the austerity package is passed, with
possible options including the sale of state property holdings
and other assets as well as longer term structural reforms.
Prospects for growth appear increasingly dim however, with
the Bank of Italy forecasting a rate of less than 1 percent this
year and next and many private economists expecting Italy to tip
back into recession in 2012.
Berlusconi has pledged reforms to cut down barriers holding
up Italian competitiveness but there has been only halting
progress on making labour markets more flexible, opening up
competition or improving the efficiency of the public service.
The measures included in Wednesday's austerity package,
which has already been passed by the Senate, include a one
percentage point increase in value added tax, bringing forward
plans to increase the pension age for women and a special levy
on energy companies.
Italian media have reported that other measures, including a
wealth tax on privately held assets and even more radical
changes to the pension system are being considered if further
measures to restore confidence are needed.
