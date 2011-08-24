ROME Aug 24 The Industry committee of Italy's
senate has asked the government to keep a supplementary tax on
energy companies at the existing 6.5 percent but extend it to
other sectors under an austerity package.
According to a document made public on Wednesday, the
committee has requested a revision to part of a 45.5 billion
euro austerity package now going through parliament.
The measure currently foresees increasing a tax on energy
companies by 4 percentage points from the existing 6.5 percent.
But the committee suggested spreading the burden to raise the
same revenue instead of increasing the percentage amount.
The committee has also requested that companies in the
renewable energy sector be exempted from the tax.
(Reporting by Alberto Sisto)