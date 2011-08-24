ROME Aug 24 The Industry committee of Italy's senate has asked the government to keep a supplementary tax on energy companies at the existing 6.5 percent but extend it to other sectors under an austerity package.

According to a document made public on Wednesday, the committee has requested a revision to part of a 45.5 billion euro austerity package now going through parliament.

The measure currently foresees increasing a tax on energy companies by 4 percentage points from the existing 6.5 percent. But the committee suggested spreading the burden to raise the same revenue instead of increasing the percentage amount.

The committee has also requested that companies in the renewable energy sector be exempted from the tax.

(Reporting by Alberto Sisto)