ROME Aug 31 The Italian government is set to take a measure that would delay retirement for many university graduates out of its reworked austerity package, a government source said on Wednesday.

The issue will be discussed in a cabinet meeting on Thursday, the source said.

On Monday, the centre-right government announced an amendment that would put back the retirement age of many workers by preventing them from counting years spent at university or in compulsory military service, even when they had paid contributions for those years.

The announcement caused outrage from unions and among professionals including doctors, many of whom would have been forced to delay retirement by several years. (Reporting by Palo Biondi)