CERNOBBIO, Italy, Sept 3 Italy must fully implement the deficit-cutting measures it announced at the start of August to bolster its market credibility, European Central Bank (ECB) President Jean-Claude Trichet said on Saturday.

"We are experiencing very demanding times," Trichet said at a conference, where he spoke at a roundtable discussion.

"The ECB and the Eurosystem consider that the measures announced on Aug. 5 are extremely important for reducing rapidly the public deficit of Italy and improving the flexibility of the Italian economy," he said.

"It is essential that the targets announced to cut the deficit will be fully confirmed and implemented. This is absolutely decisive to consolidate and reinforce the quality and the credibility of the Italian strategy and its creditworthiness."

Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi pledged on Aug. 5 to balance the budget by 2013 to restore confidence in Italy's strained public finances. The pledge followed a market sell-off which sent Italy's borrowing costs to unsustainable levels. (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Stephen Jewkes)