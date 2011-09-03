CERNOBBIO, Italy, Sept 3 Italy must fully
implement the deficit-cutting measures it announced at the start
of August to bolster its market credibility, European Central
Bank (ECB) President Jean-Claude Trichet said on Saturday.
"We are experiencing very demanding times," Trichet said at
a conference, where he spoke at a roundtable discussion.
"The ECB and the Eurosystem consider that the measures
announced on Aug. 5 are extremely important for reducing rapidly
the public deficit of Italy and improving the flexibility of the
Italian economy," he said.
"It is essential that the targets announced to cut the
deficit will be fully confirmed and implemented. This is
absolutely decisive to consolidate and reinforce the quality and
the credibility of the Italian strategy and its
creditworthiness."
Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi pledged on Aug. 5 to
balance the budget by 2013 to restore confidence in Italy's
strained public finances. The pledge followed a market sell-off
which sent Italy's borrowing costs to unsustainable levels.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini and Stephen Jewkes)