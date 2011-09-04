CERNOBBIO, Italy, Sept 4 Italy is not putting
pressure on the European Central Bank (ECB) to continue buying
Italian government bonds on the market, Foreign Minister Franco
Frattini said on Sunday.
Frattini said both Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi and
Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti had been in close contact with
international financial institutions over the market turmoil
which has hit Italy.
"But the European Central Bank is an independent institution
so there are no requests, pressures," on bond buying, he told
reporters at the margins of a conference.
On Saturday, Frattini said he was confident the ECB would
continue buying Italian bonds. The ECB began the intervention
last month to try to hold down yields and stop Rome's borrowing
costs spiralling out of control.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini)