CERNOBBIO, Italy, Sept 2 Rome has slackened on budget consolidation efforts following the European Central Bank's decision last month to buy Italian bonds, Hans-Werner Sinn, head of Germany's Ifo economics research institute said on Friday.

He said the centre-right government of Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi had failed to produce a coherent plan to cut Italy's huge public debt and said widespread confusion over budget measures had been compounded by the ECB intervention.

"They are changing every day because the ECB has begun to buy Italian bonds so the interest rates came down and as soon as that happened the Italian effort to save has been reduced," Sinn told Reuters in an interview at the margins of a conference.

"It was definitely wrong. It's not up to the ECB to buy Italian bonds," he said. (Reporting by Michel Rose and Francesca Landini, writing by James Mackenzie)