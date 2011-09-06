ROME, Sept 6 Italy's centre-right government said on Tuesday it would raise value added tax and introduce a constitutional balanced budget amendment as part of revised austerity measures to stave off a looming financial crisis.

The measures, announced after days of intensifying pressure on Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, will see the 20 percent VAT bracket raised to 21 percent and a special 3 percent levy on incomes higher than 500,000 euros.

Changes to retirement ages for women in the private sector will also be introduced from 2014, a statement said. (Writing by James Mackenzie)