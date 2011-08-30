ROME Aug 30 Italy's economic growth could be weaker than 1 percent in 2011 and even weaker in 2012, which could hold back efforts to balance the budget and cut its massive debt, a senior Bank of Italy official said on Tuesday.

"Budget adjustments necessary to avoid an even more serious situation will inevitably have restrictive effects on the economy," Ignazio Visco, deputy director general of the central bank told a senate hearing on Tuesday. Visco noted that there were growing signs of weakness in the world economy and that growth in the euro area in the second half of the year was likely to be less than half the level seen in the first half.

"Considering these factors, in an environment which remains extremely uncertain, growth in GDP could be below a percentage point in the current year and even weaker in 2012," he said.

"This would inevitably have an effect on public accounts making the aim of balancing the budget more difficult and slowing down the reversal of the the weight of public debt." (Reporting by Catherine Hornby and James Mackenzie)