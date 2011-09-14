ROME, Sept 14 Hundreds of Italian demonstrators protesting against the government's austerity plan clashed with police outside parliament as lawmakers began voting to give final approval to the 54 billion euro package.

Protesters let off firecrackers, overturned bins and threw objects at riot police in the latest of a series of protests against the tax hikes and spending cuts which aim to stem a mounting debt crisis and balance Italy's budget by 2013.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Last week Italy's largest trade union held a general strike against the austerity plan, bringing hundreds of thousands onto the streets in rallies around the country.

(Reporting By Gavin Jones)