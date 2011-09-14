ROME, Sept 14 Hundreds of Italian demonstrators
protesting against the government's austerity plan clashed with
police outside parliament as lawmakers began voting to give
final approval to the 54 billion euro package.
Protesters let off firecrackers, overturned bins and threw
objects at riot police in the latest of a series of protests
against the tax hikes and spending cuts which aim to stem a
mounting debt crisis and balance Italy's budget by 2013.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
Last week Italy's largest trade union held a general strike
against the austerity plan, bringing hundreds of thousands onto
the streets in rallies around the country.
(Reporting By Gavin Jones)