ROME, Sept 7 Italian police on Wednesday used
tear gas and baton charges to disperse demonstrators protesting
in Rome against the government's austerity programme.
Around 500 demonstrators tried to break through police
barriers outside the upper house of parliament as it held a key
vote of confidence on the 54 billion euro ($75.8 billion)
package which it approved.
Senate speaker Renato Schifani interrupted the voting
procedure to thank the police and condemn the violence, saying
it was "a wound against democracy".
There were no reports of injuries in the scuffles, which
follow mass demonstrations around Italy on Tuesday when the
country's largest trade union held a general strike against the
austerity measures.
(Reporting by Antonio Denti; Writing by Gavin Jones; Editing by
Louise Ireland)
($1 = 0.712 Euros)