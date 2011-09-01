ROME, Sept 1 Italy's centre-right government will not extend a proposed levy on energy companies to other sectors as part of its revised austerity package, Industry Minister Paolo Romani said on Thursday.

"No, not that," Romani told reporters, when asked if the tax could be extended to other sectors.

Under the 45.5 billion euro austerity plan currently making its way through parliament, the government plans to increase a supplementary levy on energy firms dubbed the "Robin Hood tax" by four percentage points from its current level of 6.5 percent. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto)