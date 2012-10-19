ROME Oct 19 Italian carmaker Fiat said it may appeal against a ruling handed down earlier on Friday ordering it to re-hire 145 workers it dismissed earlier this year from its Pomigliano D'Arco plant.

The court said the company was required to put back on the job members of the left-wing FIOM-CGIL labour union who refused to sign up to new working conditions imposed by the carmaker.

"The company has begun a careful examination of the motivations behind the (court) sentence and it reserves the right to any legal recourse, including appealing to the supreme court," the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Steve Scherer)