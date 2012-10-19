ROME Oct 19 An Italian appeals court on Friday ordered car-maker Fiat to re-hire 145 workers it dismissed earlier this year over a union dispute, dismissing Fiat's appeal against a previous ruling.

The workers are members of the left-wing FIOM-Cgil union which refused to sign up to new working conditions imposed by Fiat.

Italian law bans discrimination against unionised workers.

(Reporting by Francesca Piscioneri)