UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN Feb 1 New car sales in recession-hit Italy fell 17.58 percent in January from the same month a year ago to 113,525 vehicles, Italy's Transport Ministry said on Friday.
In December, car sales plunged 22.5 percent, bringing the total decline for 2012 to 19.87 percent.
Automakers are facing a sustained slump in the European car market against the backdrop of the euro zone debt crisis and government austerity measures.
Italian carmaker Fiat's market share rose slightly to 30.1 percent in January, according to a statement by Fiat, compared to 29.3 percent in December. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources