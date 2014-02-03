BRIEF-Tenax Therapeutics had $21.9 mln in cash as of December 31, 2016
* Tenax Therapeutics announces year-end 2016 financial results and provides corporate update
MILAN Feb 3 New car sales in Italy, Europe's fourth-largest car market, rose 3.24 percent in January from the same month a year ago to 117,802 vehicles, Italy's transport ministry said on Monday.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' share of the Italian market was 28.27 percent in January, compared with 27.97 percent the previous month or 30.1 percent in January last year, according to calculations made by Reuters.
* Anfield Resources - engaged BRS Inc to prepare a series of NI 43-101 compliant technical reports for number of Anfield's 24 Wyoming uranium projects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Amazon.Com Inc - daily essentials are available for free two-hour delivery by asking Alexa to order from Prime Now