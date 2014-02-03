MILAN Feb 3 New car sales in Italy, Europe's fourth-largest car market, rose 3.24 percent in January from the same month a year ago to 117,802 vehicles, Italy's transport ministry said on Monday.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' share of the Italian market was 28.27 percent in January, compared with 27.97 percent the previous month or 30.1 percent in January last year, according to calculations made by Reuters.