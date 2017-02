MILAN Oct 4 Italy's Autogrill , the world's biggest airport retailer, said on Tuesday it had secured a 10-year extension to its restaurant concession contract with Las Vegas airport.

Autogrill said it expected revenues above $2.5 billion from the contract, which will run until 2028.

Shares in Autogrill were down 0.92 percent by 1002 GMT, outperforming a 2 percent decline in the FTSE MIB index of Italian blue chips . (Reporting by Michel Rose)