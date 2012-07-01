TURIN, July 1 Italian car sales posted a double-digit fall in June, Fiat chief executive Sergio Marchionne said on Sunday, a day before the release of the latest such figures.

He confirmed his forecast for full-year car sales of about 1.4 million vehicles in 2012, saying the market had not suffered further deterioration last month.

"The decline for June will be less than 20 percent, but it's still a double-digit figure," he said on the sidelines of a new-truck presentation. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark; Editing by Dale Hudson)