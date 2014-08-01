MILAN Aug 1 New car sales in Italy, Europe's fourth-largest car market, rose 5.02 percent in July from the same month a year ago to 113,777 vehicles, Italy's transport ministry said on Friday.

Fiat's share of the Italian market was 27.29 percent in July, compared with 27.1 percent in June and 29.2 percent in July last year, according to calculations made by Reuters. (Reporting by Paola Arosio)