MILAN, April 1 New car sales in Italy, Europe's fourth-largest car market, rose 15.06 percent in March from the same month a year ago to 161,303 vehicles, Italy's transport ministry said on Wednesday.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' share of the Italian market stood at 28.49 percent in March, compared with 28.06 percent in February, according to calculations made by Reuters. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes)