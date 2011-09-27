* France's Safran interested in Avio - press reports

* Italy govt would welcome domestic interest in Edison (Adds comments, context)

ROME, Sept 27 Italian state-owned holding company Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) is interested in aerospace company Avio, the CDP head said on Tuesday, after reports last week that France's Safran was eyeing the Italian engine maker.

Foreign bids are a sensitive issue in Italy after the acquisition of jewellery group Bulgari by France's LVMH and failed attempts to stop French dairy group Lactalis gaining control of peer Parmalat this year.

In a push to shield domestic groups, Italy's Treasury has enabled CDP to buy stakes in strategic companies and set up a wealth fund to manage them.

"Avio is a company we're interested in and that we are studying with great attention," CDP's Chief Executive Giovanni Gorno Tempini told journalists on the sidelines of a conference.

Avio is controlled by private equity firm Cinven . Italian defence group Finmeccanica has a 15 percent stake in it.

French daily Les Echos reported last week aerospace and defence group Safran had asked banks to review a possible bid for Avio, prompting the Italian company to confirm plans to list in Milan by end-2012.

The Italian press said at the weekend CDP was eyeing a 10 percent stake in Avio.

In contrast, Gorno Tempini dismissed the idea CDP may play a role in the reorganisation of Edison , which is jointly controlled by France's EDF and a group of Italian investors led by utility A2A .

Rome is discussing the revamp of Italy's No.2 power producer with EDF after blocking an accord that would have given the French utility control in exchange for assets for Italian shareholders.

Italian Industry Minister Paolo Romani said on Monday the government would be pleased if domestic investors showed interest in Edison, specifically mentioning bank Intesa Sanpaolo and CDP.

An Intesa Sanpaolo spokesman ruled out on Monday a possible investment in Edison equity. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei; Writing by Valentina Za; Editing by David Hulmes)