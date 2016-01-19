BRUSSELS/ROME Jan 19 The European Commission has asked Italy to provide further details of a plan to tackle bank bad loans it presented last week, and it is ready to work with Rome on the issue, a European source said on Tuesday.

A Treasury spokesman in Italy confirmed Rome was in talks with Brussels, adding that the government hoped to get guidance soon from the Commission.

"The plan tabled last week is very vague so more details are needed," the European source said, adding that Brussels had not given a negative verdict on the project.

The new plan will give Italian lenders the option of buying state guarantees to make it easier to transfer sour loans into special-purpose vehicles (SPV) set up to sell them on the market, a source close to the matter said. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio in Brussels and Giuseppe Fonte in Rome; writing by Francesca Landini)