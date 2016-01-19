BRUSSELS/ROME Jan 19 The European Commission
has asked Italy to provide further details of a plan to tackle
bank bad loans it presented last week, and it is ready to work
with Rome on the issue, a European source said on Tuesday.
A Treasury spokesman in Italy confirmed Rome was in talks
with Brussels, adding that the government hoped to get guidance
soon from the Commission.
"The plan tabled last week is very vague so more details are
needed," the European source said, adding that Brussels had not
given a negative verdict on the project.
The new plan will give Italian lenders the option of buying
state guarantees to make it easier to transfer sour loans into
special-purpose vehicles (SPV) set up to sell them on the
market, a source close to the matter said.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio in Brussels and Giuseppe
Fonte in Rome; writing by Francesca Landini)