MILAN Jan 14 Italy has drafted a plan to give its banks the option of buying public guarantees that would make it easier for them to offload bad loans into special-purpose vehicles set up to sell them on the market, a source close the matter said.

"Taking part in this initiative sponsored by the treasury and the Bank of Italy would give banks, particularly the small ones, leverage to sell their bad loans at a fair price," the source said.

Italy and the European Commission have been discussing plans for tackling the problem since February last year, looking for a solution that complies with EU state aid rules.

The new plan is seen as being less supportive of banks which will now have to buy the guarantees under market conditions. (Reporting by Francesca Landini)