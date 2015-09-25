MILAN, Sept 25 The Italian market for bad loans is on track to post its best annual performance in a decade with sales of up to 10 billion euros ($11 billion) as medium-sized banks join bigger rivals in offloading non-performing loans.

Unlisted cooperative lender Veneto Banca and listed rival Banca Carige have put on the block two portfolios worth more than 1 billion euros each, two sources close to investors in distressed assets said, adding the transactions could be finalised by the year-end.

Arezzo-based Banca Popolare dell'Etruria e del Lazio is also in talks with investors to sell a chunk of bad loans, a third source said.

Banca Carige and Popolare Etruria declined to comment on the issue, while a spokesman at Veneto Banca said that there were several options on the table, adding the bank was studying market conditions for different amounts.

Besides sales by smaller banks, investors in distressed assets also expect more deals on bad loans as consumer credit groups move to thin their portfolios in the coming months.

These transactions, which come on top of the sales already underway by big Italian banks such as UniCredit and Monte dei Paschi di Siena, are expected to lift the total bad loans sold this year to between 8 and 10 billion euros ($11 billion) according to audit and consulting group Pricewaterhouse Coopers.

"This would be the best performance for the Italian market since 2005," said Antonella Pagano, partner at Pricewaterhouse Coopers Advisory in Italy.

After a slow start, non-performing loan sales are gaining traction in Italy as the low-interest environment in the euro zone boosts appetite for higher risk and return investments, such as distressed assets. Almost zero interest rates also makes lending cheaper for prospective investors.

Furthermore, in August the Italian government passed two sets of measures to speed up foreclosure procedures and allow banks immediate tax breaks on loan provisions.

These measure are expected to reduce the price gap between what banks are asking and what distressed asset buyers are offering, helping the development of a secondary market for such loans, according to the Bank of Italy.

Deals on non-performing loans are expected to increase further next year as Italian economy recovers, helping domestic lenders to shed part of the nearly 200 billion euros piled up during last recession. ($1 = 0.8957 euros) (Additional reporting by Andrea Mandalà and Valentina Za, editing by David Evans)