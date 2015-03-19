ROME, March 19 Italy has put on hold for now a plan to create a state-backed vehicle to help banks offload bad loans because of tough European Union rules on state aid, two government sources said on Thursday.

The government had been considering setting up a vehicle that would issue bonds guaranteed by the state to fund the purchase of the bad loans from banks.

EU authorities have said they would consider it akin to a bank bailout if the Italian government provided the vehicle with funds or a state guarantee, according to sources.

Resorting to state aid procedures would impose a loss on bank shareholders and holders of their junior debt, something Rome wants to avoid.

"If negotiations with Brussels unblocked, we could proceed with the plan to create a vehicle with public guarantees. It would remain to be seen whether the state would take a direct stake (in the vehicle)," one source said.

"Given the difficulties in negotiating with the EU Commission, the treasury is looking to proceed swiftly with regulatory and fiscal measures on NPLs," the source added.

Italian lenders are saddled with 186 billion euros in loans that are unlikely to be repaid, a major drag for the economy and banks' profitability.

Italy wants to streamline lengthy procedures that make it very hard for banks to seize assets given as a guarantee against defaulted loans.

It is also mulling reducing the period over which banks are allowed to book loan losses against their tax burden to one year from the current five, sources said, although this would hit public finances and so is not considered likely. ($1 = 0.9355 euros) (writing by Valentina Za)