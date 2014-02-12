ROME Feb 12 The head of Italy's state holding company Cassa dei Depositi on Wednesday ruled out involvement by his group in the creation of any state-backed "bad bank" to help financial institutions take care of problem loans.

"We can't be involved because the first rule of the CDP is the prudent management of the savings of the Italian people," Franco Bassanini told reporters at an event in Rome.

Central bank governor Ignazio Visco on Saturday urged Italy's lenders to take "ambitious" steps to get bad loans off their books, fuelling speculation that Italy might set up a "bad bank," like Spain and Ireland. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei)