ROME Feb 12 The head of Italy's state holding
company Cassa dei Depositi on Wednesday ruled out involvement by
his group in the creation of any state-backed "bad bank" to help
financial institutions take care of problem loans.
"We can't be involved because the first rule of the CDP is
the prudent management of the savings of the Italian people,"
Franco Bassanini told reporters at an event in Rome.
Central bank governor Ignazio Visco on Saturday urged
Italy's lenders to take "ambitious" steps to get bad loans off
their books, fuelling speculation that Italy might set up a "bad
bank," like Spain and Ireland.
(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei)