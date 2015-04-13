(Adds quotes, background)
By Francesca Landini and Giuseppe Fonte
ROME, April 13 The European Commission is
helping Italy find solutions to its bad bank loans, a top
European official said on Monday, raising hopes that Rome's
efforts to solve one of its biggest economic problems is not
being ignored in Brussels.
In an interview with Reuters, Commission Vice President
Valdis Dombrovskis said the EU's executive body was also working
with other capitals over how to help the region's banks offload
piles of non-performing loans.
Bad loans are one reason access to credit across the euro
zone is still lacklustre despite signs of broader economic
activity.
"We are aware of the problem and are working closely with
Italian authorities to find a solution," Dombrovskis said. "This
is not only unique to Italy."
Last year's health check of euro zone banks by the European
Central Bank showed many lenders are clogged with loans unlikely
to be repaid. Many were extended to small and medium-size
companies that suffered amid the financial crisis. Now, the
non-performing loans are stifling banks' ability to lend.
Italy fared particularly badly in last year's banking
review, with nine banks failing the tests. Italy has also sunk
into one of the biggest recessions in the euro zone -- its
economy shrank for the past three years.
Italy has some 186 billion euros ($196.3 billion) of bad
loans. Government officials have been working on a plan to
create a company that would issue bonds guaranteed by the state
so it could buy the bad loans.
However, Italy does not want the scheme to be considered
state aid. Under European rules, states can help banks only in
special cases and by imposing a financial loss on shareholders
and junior bondholders of the banks being helped -- a situation
Rome wants to avoid.
"We are discussing the best way to deal with this problem,
while at the same time respecting the framework as regards state
aid rules," Dombrovskis said.
On Italy's economic forecasts of 0.7 percent of growth this
year and 1.4 in 2016, Dombrovskis called the figures
"realistic."
The EU official indicated Brussels is likely to accept
Rome's recent request to cut its deficit more slowly than
European rules require, acknowledging the government's efforts
to push structural reforms.
Rome wants to reduce its structural budget deficit -- which
excludes the effect of economic cycles and one-off measures --
by 0.1 percentage points in 2016, instead of 0.5 percentage
points requested by European fiscal rules.
