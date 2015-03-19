* State aid hurdles stall bad bank plan

* Italy mulling tax incentives, changes to bankruptcy rules (Adds analyst comment, details)

By Giuseppe Fonte

ROME, March 19 Italy has put on hold plans to create a state-backed company to help banks offload soured loans, two government sources said, denting hopes such a measure could help revive one of Europe's most sluggish economies.

Italian lenders are saddled with 186 billion euros ($198.4 billion) in loans unlikely ever to be repaid, as the euro zone's third biggest economy struggles to emerge from its longest recession since World War II.

Bad loans force banks to set aside capital to cover potential losses and so put a brake on new lending to families and businesses, choking off recovery prospects.

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's government has been considering setting up a "bad bank", which is a company that would issue bonds guaranteed by the state to finance the purchase of bad loans from banks.

However, such a plan would amount to state aid. Under European Union rules this would require that losses be imposed on bank shareholders and junior bond holders, something Italy wants to avoid, sources said.

Talks between Rome and Brussels are making little headway, so the government is instead thinking of reforming bankruptcy procedures and offering tax incentives to encourage banks to sell their bad loans, the sources said.

"Given the difficulties in negotiating with the EU Commission, the Treasury is looking to proceed swiftly with regulatory and fiscal measures on non-performing loans," one of the sources said.

The government wants to streamline lengthy court procedures that make it hard for banks to seize assets given as a guarantee against defaulted loans.

It is also looking at reducing the period over which banks are allowed to book loan losses against their tax burden to one year from the current five, sources said. This would hit public finances, however, and so is not considered likely.

Moreover, analysts say these kinds of fiscal and tax measures are unlikely to significantly help the solve the problem of bad loans, and certainly not in the short term.

They also doubt whether banks really want to sell their bad loans at their market value because they would then have to write them down heavily and take a hit on their accounts.

"As long as the banks refuse to bear the brunt of the losses stemming from writedowns on bad debts, the problem won't be resolved," said Vincenzo Longo, a strategist at IG. ($1 = 0.9375 euros) (Writing by Valentina Za and Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Tom Heneghan)