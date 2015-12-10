BRIEF-Yext anticipates IPO price will be between $8-$10/shr
* Anticipate that IPO price of common stock will be between $8.00 and $10.00 per share - SEC filing
MILAN Dec 10 Non-performing loans at Italian banks edge down to 198.98 billion euros ($218.20 billion) in October, central bank data showed on Thursday, the first drop since at least September last year.
Loans least likely to be repaid, or "sofferenze", were at 200.41 billion euros in September.
Lending by Italian banks to non-financial companies, which has been falling since May 2012, dropped 1.3 percent in October after falling 0.9 percent in September. ($1 = 0.9119 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Sara Rossi)
* To propose dividend of 65 euro cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)