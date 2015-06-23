BRIEF-Environmental Waste International Inc says settled lawsuit brought in July 2013 by former CEO, Stephen Simms
March 22 Environmental Waste International Inc :
ROME, June 23 Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's government will review two measures aimed at helping banks collect on or sell bad loans at a Cabinet meeting later on Tuesday, a source in the premier's office said.
One piece of legislation to be discussed would reduce lengthy bankruptcy proceedings and help banks recover collateral more quickly, while the other would cut the period of tax write-offs on bad debts, the source told Reuters.
Italian banks have piled up some 190 billion euros ($212.80 billion) of non-performing loans, or bad debt least likely to be repaid, during a three-year economic slump. ($1 = 0.8929 euros) (Reporting by Roberto Landucci, writing by Steve Scherer)
March 22 Environmental Waste International Inc :
* CEO Matthew Farrell's fy 2016 total compensation was $6.4 million - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2mVv2cG Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 22 A New York state judge on Wednesday ordered ExxonMobil Corp to work with New York's attorney general to recover lost emails from an account once used by U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson when he was the oil company's chief executive.