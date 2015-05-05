BRIEF-Trupanion says on March 31, 2017 co, units entered into first amendment to loan, security agreement
ROME May 5 Italy must solve the problem of banks' soured loans to finally leave behind a long economic and financial crisis, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Tuesday.
Rome is in talks with the European Commission on a plan to set up a state-sponsored vehicle to buy bad loans from banks. Padoan said EU state aid rules were the main obstacle to finding a solution.
"State aid rules are not the 10 Commandemnts ... I hope we can get to a solution," he said. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za)
SYDNEY, April 5 Blackstone Group has put an A$3.5 billion ($2.65 billion) shopping mall portfolio in Australia up for sale, said a source familiar with the matter, in what could be one of the country's largest ever real estate transactions.
DOHA, April 5 Qatar Petroleum (QP) and ExxonMobil will start drilling for oil and gas off the southern coast of Cyprus in 2018, the Qatari firm said after signing an exploration and production sharing contract with the Mediterranean island.