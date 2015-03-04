ROME, March 4 Corrects to end 2014 from end 2015 in lead paragraph

Bad debts at Italian banks are estimated to have totalled 350 billion euros ($389 billion) at the end of last year from around 330 billion euros in June 2014, UniCredit's Managing Director Roberto Nicastro said on Wednesday.

"It is a stunning figure that is absorbing a huge amount of capital," Nicastro said during a hearing before the finance committee of Italys' senate.

The treasury is studying the possibility of setting up a bad bank to help domestic banks offload soured loans. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto; writing by Francesca Landini)