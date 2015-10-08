ROME Oct 8 Italian banks agreed on Thursday to rescue mid-sized rival Banca Marche by buying into a capital increase at the ailing lender through an interbank fund set up to guarantee bank deposits, the fund said in a statement.

Italy's Fondo Interbancario di Tutela dei Depositi said the European Central Bank would need to give it the go ahead to acquire a controlling stake in Banca Marche.

The Bank of Italy had put the unlisted lender under special administration back in August 2013 after an audit that led to massive writedowns on the loan portfolio and eroded its capital base.

At the time, the Bank of Italy had tightened controls on domestic lenders ahead of a year-long check-up of the sector the European Central Bank conducted in 2014 before taking on banking oversight.

A source familiar with the matter has told Reuters Banca Marche needs around 1 billion euros in fresh capital.

"The board of the Fondo Interbancario di Tutela dei Depositi ... unanimously agreed to intervene to solve the bank's crisis," the fund said.

The Bank of Italy will also need to approve a change in the fund's by-laws to allow any preemptive intervention.

(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Valentina Za)