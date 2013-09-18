MILAN, Sept 18 Special administrators appointed
by the Bank of Italy to run Banca Popolare di Spoleto,
a small cooperative lender, have chosen investment bank Lazard
to advise on investors interested in buying the Italian bank.
Potential buyers will have time until the end of October to
look through the lender's balance sheet and will then have to
file a bid for the bank or for a stake in it, the administrators
said in a statement on Wednesday.
It will be up to the Bank of Italy to examine the final
offers and decide, the statement said.
Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a 29.5 percent stake
in the troubled lender.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by David Evans)