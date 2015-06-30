MILAN, June 30 Italy's Banco Popolare
expects a limited negative effect on its core capital ratio from
the revision of data series used in its internal risk models, a
top executive said on Tuesday.
The revision "will certainly have an impact on risk-weighted
assets, meaning they will increase, and on the CET 1 ratio. We
do not believe the size of the impact is worrying," the bank's
director general, Maurizio Faroni, told reporters on the
sidelines of a conference.
He said that the bank expected to complete the process by
the end of the year.
(Reporting by Valentina Za and Andrea Mandala)