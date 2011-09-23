* European officials to speed up banks cap hike - FT
* Banco Popolare says no plan to raise capital
* Shares down 1.4 pct
MILAN, Sept 23 Italy's Banco Popolare
denied on Friday it had plans for a capital increase after a
newspaper report that banks which barely scraped a European wide
health-check this year could be asked to beef up their capital
base.
The Financial Times said late on Thursday that European
officials were set to speed up plans to recapitalise 16 banks
that almost failed the stress tests, including Banco Popolare.
However, Europe's banking regulator said there were no plans
to force more than a dozen weaker mid-tier banks to raise
capital more quickly than anticipated.
"There are no plans for any further capital increase," a
spokesman said.
Banco Popolare completed a 2 billion euro ($2.7
billion)capital increase in February. Its chief executive has on
several occasions ruled out further capital calls.
At the end of June, Banco Popolare had a core Tier 1 ratio
of 6.5 percent.
A Paris-based analyst said Banco Popolare could be under
more pressure to convert a 1 billion Eurobond which became
convertible this month, diluting current shareholders further.
"It would be the fastest way for them to raise capital. They
have an awful track record for selling assets, so even though
management has vehemently denied it would convert the bond, they
don't have much choice," he said, requesting anonymity.
Shares in Banco Popolare were 1.7 percent lower by 0924 GMT,
underperforming a near-1 percent rise in the FTSE MIB
index of Italian blue-chips.
($1 = 0.743 Euros)
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Michel Rose, additional
reporting by Andrea Mandala)