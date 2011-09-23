* European officials to speed up banks cap hike - FT

* Banco Popolare says no plan to raise capital

* Shares down 1.4 pct

MILAN, Sept 23 Italy's Banco Popolare denied on Friday it had plans for a capital increase after a newspaper report that banks which barely scraped a European wide health-check this year could be asked to beef up their capital base.

The Financial Times said late on Thursday that European officials were set to speed up plans to recapitalise 16 banks that almost failed the stress tests, including Banco Popolare.

However, Europe's banking regulator said there were no plans to force more than a dozen weaker mid-tier banks to raise capital more quickly than anticipated.

"There are no plans for any further capital increase," a spokesman said.

Banco Popolare completed a 2 billion euro ($2.7 billion)capital increase in February. Its chief executive has on several occasions ruled out further capital calls.

At the end of June, Banco Popolare had a core Tier 1 ratio of 6.5 percent.

A Paris-based analyst said Banco Popolare could be under more pressure to convert a 1 billion Eurobond which became convertible this month, diluting current shareholders further.

"It would be the fastest way for them to raise capital. They have an awful track record for selling assets, so even though management has vehemently denied it would convert the bond, they don't have much choice," he said, requesting anonymity.

Shares in Banco Popolare were 1.7 percent lower by 0924 GMT, underperforming a near-1 percent rise in the FTSE MIB index of Italian blue-chips.

($1 = 0.743 Euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Michel Rose, additional reporting by Andrea Mandala)