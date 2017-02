MILAN, Sept 23 Italy's sixth-largest bank Banco Popolare on Friday said reports about European authorities requesting an immediate capital increase for a number of banks were groundless at present and were accentuating financial markets instability.

The bank had already denied earlier on Friday it had plans for a capital hike after the Financial Times said that 16 banks which barely scraped a European wide health-check this year could be asked to beef up their capital base by EU regulator. (Reporting by Michel Rose)