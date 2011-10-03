MILAN Oct 3 Italy's sixth largest bank Banco Popolare had a Core Tier 1 ratio of 6.6 percent at end-September and aims to bring that up to 7 percent at the end of next year without any capital increase, its chief executive said in a press interview on Monday.

"I can confirm that I would resign if someone wanted to impose me a capital increase. For a simple reason: today, our institution doesn't need it," Pier Francesco Saviotti said in an interview with Italian daily La Repubblica.

He said a "possible" objective was to raise the Core Tier 1 ratio to 7.7 percent at end-2013 from 7 percent at end-2012, which could be reached without converting a 1 billion euro convertible bond.

The bank's business plan, announced last June, will help save 200 million euros and boost the Core Tier 1 ratio by 20 basis points, he said. (Reporting by Nigel Tutt)