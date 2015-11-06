ROME Nov 6 Italy has not yet definitively
approved new EU rules on propping up failed banks, the prime
minister's office said on Friday, contradicting previous
comments by a junior minister.
Cabinet Undersecretary Claudio De Vincenti said earlier on
Friday that the cabinet had definitively approved the European
Union directive aimed at protecting taxpayers from the risk of
having to bail out troubled lenders.
However, the prime minister's office said in a later
statement that the cabinet had only "examined" the so-called
Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD), taking into
account the opinions of several parliamentary committees, but
had yet not approved it.
Approval is expected at another cabinet meeting in the near
future, after the lower house EU Affairs committee has given its
opinion.
The BRRD imposes losses on shareholders and creditors of
ailing lenders, in a process known as "bail-in", before any
taxpayers' money can be tapped in a bank rescue.
(Reporting By Gavin Jones)