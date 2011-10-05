MILAN Oct 5 The Bank of Italy is disappointed
about wrangling among trade union shareholders at Banca
Popolare di Milano PMII.MI over candidate slates to be
presented for the bank's new supervisory board, a source said
on Wednesday.
"The central bank expressed its dissatisfaction over the
infighting (between the unions) at a meeting with the bank's
chairman today," the source said.
The mutual bank is controlled by the "Friends of Bipiemme"
association of union and employee shareholders which owns less
than 4 percent of the bank but controls shareholder meetings
because of a one-head-one-vote rule in bylaws.
Unions have disagreed on the slates of candidates to be
presented for the new supervisory board that will be elected at
a shareholder meeting on October 22.
Last Tuesday, Pop Milano proposed a dual board governance
system to seek to make management more independent from
shareholders and attract new investors.
Italian private equity Investindustrial this week said it
had bought 2.7 percent of the bank and a source said it was
considering raising its stake to 9.9 percent. [ID:nL5E7L40TO]
Governance concerns were one of the factors -- alongside
loan exposure and liquidity -- that prompted a Bank of Italy
audit earlier this year.
The source said the regulator had also expressed concern
about reports the Friends of Bipiemme Association decided on
key issues at the bank such as promotions.
"It was a meeting on the chaos among the unions. The issue
of governance reform was not discussed," the source said.
The undercapitalised bank is planning a capital increase of
800 million euros.
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes; editing by Carol Bishopric)