MILAN, April 15 Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo will contribute a maximum of between 0.8 and 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) to a bank fund lenders in the country are setting to help weaker rivals, it said in a statement on Friday.

Intesa said that at least 30 percent of the fund, whose capital will total 4-6 billion euros, would be reserved to buy the riskiest portions of repackaged non-performing loans.

Intesa Sanpaolo said it may use the fund to sell some of its non-performing loans. ($1 = 0.8871 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Valentina Za)