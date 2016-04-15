MILAN, April 15 Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo
will contribute a maximum of between 0.8 and 1 billion euros
($1.1 billion) to a bank fund lenders in the country are setting
to help weaker rivals, it said in a statement on Friday.
Intesa said that at least 30 percent of the fund, whose
capital will total 4-6 billion euros, would be reserved to buy
the riskiest portions of repackaged non-performing loans.
Intesa Sanpaolo said it may use the fund to sell some of its
non-performing loans.
($1 = 0.8871 euros)
(Reporting by Francesca Landini and Gianluca Semeraro, editing
by Valentina Za)