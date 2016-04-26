ROME, April 26 The European Central Bank and Bank of Italy have given the green light to Quaestio, which manages a newly created bank rescue fund, to buy a stake of more than 50 percent in Banca Popolare di Vicenza IPO-BPVS.MI, Quaestio said in a statement.

Italy's market watchdog said in a separate statement that the rescue fund would not have to launch a takeover bid on Popolare di Vicenza following the forthcoming rights issue.

Looking to arrest a slide in Italian banking shares, the government this month persuaded major financial institutions to create a 4 billion euro bailout fund, which looks set to be used for the first time to ensure the troubled Popolare di Vicenza can raise the capital it needs to stay afloat. (Reporting by Crispian Balmer; editing by Francesca Landini)