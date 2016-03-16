By Silvia Ognibene
| FLORENCE, Italy, March 16
FLORENCE, Italy, March 16 Bank of China (BOC)
said it is considering all its options in an Italian case in
which it is accused that billions of euros of illicit earnings
were laundered through its Milan branch, a company spokeswoman
told Reuters on Wednesday.
One of the options open to the BOC is settling the case
before it goest to trial.
In the so-called "River of Money" investigation, Florence
prosecutors allege that more than 4.5 billion euros ($5 billion)
was smuggled to China from Italy between 2006 and 2010 by
Chinese living mainly in the Tuscan cities of Florence and
Prato.
About half of the money, or 2.2 billion euros, was sent via
BOC, prosecutors say in a court document seen by Reuters, which
also says China's fourth-biggest bank received more than 758,000
euros in commissions on the transfers.
When asked whether the lender was considering settling out
of court, a BOC spokeswoman in Italy told Reuters: "Since it is
an initial phase of the trial process in which several judicial
alternatives can be chosen, Bank of China is considering all its
options."
BOC has denied any wrongdoing, and according to Italian law
the lender could settle the case without formally admitting any
it had committed a crime.
Separately, a judicial source in Florence said there had not
yet been a request by BOC to settle the case before it goes to
trial, but he believed "it is an option that they are
considering."
The first of five preliminary hearings on the case was held
in Florence on Wednesday. The last one is due on July 13, but
other hearings could be called.
When the hearings are over, judge Paola Liguori will decide
whether to order a trial or archive the case, which also
includes almost 300 individual defendants. If a plea bargain or
settlement is requested by one of the defendants, this would be
decided by the same judge at the end of the hearing process.
According to prosecutors, the proceeds sent to China came
from a series of illegal activities, including counterfeiting,
embezzlement, exploitation of illegal labour and tax evasion.
The bank was included in the case because under Italian law
it has administrative responsibility for four officials among
the accused who worked at its Milan branch during the period
under investigation.
The four officials are accused of failing to report
suspicious transactions and of other actions that helped to
conceal the origin and destination of the funds and facilitated
Money2Money (M2M) transfer service money laundering activities.
($1 = 0.9031 euros)
(Additional reporting by Emilio Parodi in Milan, writing by
Steve Scherer, editing by David Evans)