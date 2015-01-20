ROME Jan 20 Italian Prime Minister Matteo
Renzi's government will consider urgent measures regarding the
banking and investment system at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday,
according to an updated cabinet agenda.
An initial version of the agenda issued earlier on Tuesday
contained no reference to the banking measures, which Renzi told
Senators in his centre-left Democratic Party on Monday would be
discussed by ministers.
Shares in Italian cooperative banks soared on Monday on
expectations the government was preparing a landmark reform of
the sector that aims to abolish a rule granting one vote to each
shareholder regardless of the size of their stake.
Cabinet is due to meet at 3.00 p.m. (1400 GMT).
Renzi told senators in his centre-left Democratic Party on
Monday that measures to "rationalise the credit sector" would be
discussed at the cabinet meeting.
(Reporting by James Mackenzie)