MILAN Dec 2 UniCredit, Intesa Sanpaolo and Monte dei Paschi di Siena have agreed to sell 59.3 percent of SIA in a deal that values the payment services group at 765 million euros ($1 billion), Italy's top three banks said on Monday.

Intesa owns nearly 29 percent of SIA and will book a net capital gain of around 150 million euros from its sale, with a positive impact of 6-9 basis points on its common equity ratio calculated according to so-called Basel III rules, the bank said in a statement.

UniCredit said in a separate statement it would raise a net 140 million euros from selling 20 percent of SIA, with a Basel III common equity impact of around 3 basis points.

Monte dei Paschi said it would raise around 37 million euros in gross terms from selling 5.8 percent of SIA.

The sale of the majority of SIA to Italian state-backed fund Fondo Strategico Italiano, infrastructure fund F2i and asset-manager Orizzonte SGR is expected to take place in the first half of 2014, the banks said.

