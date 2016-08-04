ROME Aug 4 Enasarco, the pension fund of Italian sales representatives, said on Thursday it was not planning to invest in Atlante as the recently created bank rescue fund tries to raise more money to invest in bad bank loans.

AdEPP, an association of Italian pension funds, said last month it backed Atlante's efforts to set up a new Atlante II fund to invest in soured bank loans.

The board of each fund needs to approve the investment and some members, such as the pension fund of architects and engineers, have said they won't go ahead with it.

AdePP President Alberto Oliveti told Reuters earlier this week that Atlante's decision to buy the bad loans of Monte dei Paschi di Siena at a generous price made it difficult to expect good returns on the investment.

Enasarco said in a note on Thursday conditions were not there to give the investment a green light.