* Italy set up Atlante to buy bad debts, help risky cash call

* First NPL deal to provide template, drive re-pricing of assets

* Successful deal after summer would help Atlante raise more money (Recasts with more comments)

By Valentina Za and Luca Trogni

TRENTO, Italy, June 3 Italian bank rescue fund Atlante aims to unveil by mid-July its first bad loan deal, worth at least 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion), in an effort to unfreeze the country's non-performing loan market.

The 4.25 billion euro fund was established in April with the double goal of backstopping risky share issues at two troubled banks and help Italian lenders offload bad debts.

A deep economic recession has saddled Italian banks with 360 billion euros in soured loans, eating into their profits and holding back credit that could help support a muted recovery.

Atlante spent 1.5 billion euros to buy a 99 percent stake in Banca Popolare di Vicenza after the regional bank's initial share offering flopped.

It has now committed to take on unsold shares in rival Veneto Banca, whose 1 billion euro initial public offering starts next week.

Alessandro Penati, chairman of the Quaestio asset manager running Atlante, said on Friday he hoped the fund would not be forced to take over another bank in need of restructuring. "I want to invest in non-performing loans (NPLs), not in banks," he said.

Atlante aims to turn around and sell Popolare di Vicenza in the coming 18 to 24 months and Penati said he hoped a partial stake sale could take place by year end.

Atlante's involvement in the two cash calls has raised concerns its impact on the bad debt market will be limited. But Penati said a successful first deal that could hit the market after the summer would draw more investors to the fund.

"First let me do an NPL deal, then I can assure you we will reopen the fund and raise more money," he said on the margins of an economic conference.

Italy's NPL market has so far failed to develop as buyers of distressed assets value banks' bad loans below their book value, so lenders looking to sell would be forced to take a loss.

Penati said Atlante would be able to buy at prices higher than those typically requested by such investors as it sought lower returns.

A first large deal would give the market liquidity and provide a template for other transactions driving a general re-pricing. "You need a benchmark size, at least 2 billion euros," he said.

Rome has tried to boost market prices for bad loans through a number of measures aimed mainly at speeding up recoveries, but EU rules on state aid have prevented more decisive action.

($1 = 0.8817 euros) (Editing by David Holmes)