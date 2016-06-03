(Refiles to clarify in lead that deal should be announced by
mid-July)
TRENTO, Italy, June 3 Italy's bank rescue fund
Atlante is aiming to announce by mid-July a large deal on
non-performing loans to help revive a market for these
distressed assets, the chairman of the Quaestio asset manager
running the fund said.
"I hope we can make it by mid-July," Alessandro Penati told
a conference. "It would be a large NPL deal that could become a
template, a benchmark deal."
