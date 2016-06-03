(Refiles to clarify in lead that deal should be announced by mid-July)

TRENTO, Italy, June 3 Italy's bank rescue fund Atlante is aiming to announce by mid-July a large deal on non-performing loans to help revive a market for these distressed assets, the chairman of the Quaestio asset manager running the fund said.

"I hope we can make it by mid-July," Alessandro Penati told a conference. "It would be a large NPL deal that could become a template, a benchmark deal."

