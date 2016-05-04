ROME May 4 Italy's Treasury may put money into
the recently created bank bailout fund Atlante through an
investment vehicle it is buying from the country's biggest
retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo, a government source said
on Wednesday.
A decree passed last week authorised the Treasury to pay up
to 600,000 euros for the vehicle, which was set up in 1989 and
was used a few years later in the rescue of Banco di Napoli --
now part of the Intesa SanPaolo group.
The vehicle, called Società per la Gestione di Attività
(SGA), had liquidity worth 484 million euros at the end of 2014,
according to the latest available data. It also held 238 million
euros in credits.
The law decree, made public on Tuesday, said the SGA vehicle
would be able to "buy on the market credits, stakes and other
financial assets," after the Treasury took it over.
"It cannot be ruled out that it may invest in Atlante," the
source said.
Atlante was hastily created last month with contributions
from Italy's leading financial institutions in order to help
weaker banks raise capital and sell bad loans.
Atlante has managed to raise 4.25 billion euros, at the
lower end of a 4-6 billion euros range initially targeted.
More than one third of its resources have already been used
to buy a 99 percent stake in Banca Popolare di Vicenza after
investors snubbed a 1.5 billion euro share issue that the
troubled bank launched last month.
